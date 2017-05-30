The Grand Canyon Is Extra Grand in This Stunning Student Photo from Space
Middle school students captured this spectacular photo of the Grand Canyon from space using the internet-operated Sally Ride EarthKAM on the International Space Station on April 3, 2017. NASA showcased the image on May 30. The spectacular Grand Canyon reigns below wispy clouds in a new jaw-dropping view from the International Space Station .
