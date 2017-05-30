The Grand Canyon Is Extra Grand in Th...

The Grand Canyon Is Extra Grand in This Stunning Student Photo from Space

18 hrs ago

Middle school students captured this spectacular photo of the Grand Canyon from space using the internet-operated Sally Ride EarthKAM on the International Space Station on April 3, 2017. NASA showcased the image on May 30. The spectacular Grand Canyon reigns below wispy clouds in a new jaw-dropping view from the International Space Station .

