Successful Second Launch Doubles the Number of Iridium NEXT Satellites in Space

Iridium Communications Inc. , the only communications company with truly global coverage, announced today the successful second launch of its next-generation network, Iridium NEXT. This payload of 10 satellites was deployed into low-Earth orbit, approximately one hour after a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket lifted off from Vandenberg Air Force Base in California, at 1:25pm PDT .

