SpaceX's Mars Colony Plan: How Elon Musk Plans to Build a Million-Person Martian City

SpaceX's billionaire founder and CEO just published the plan, which he unveiled at a conference in Mexico in September 2016, in the journal New Space. Musk's commentary, titled "Making Humanity a Multi-Planetary Species," is available for free on New Space's website through July 5. "In my view, publishing this paper provides not only an opportunity for the spacefaring community to read the SpaceX vision in print with all the charts in context, but also serves as a valuable archival reference for future studies and planning," New Space editor-in-chief Scott Hubbard wrote in a statement.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Space.com.