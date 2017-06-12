SpaceX's Mars Colony Plan: How Elon M...

SpaceX's Mars Colony Plan: How Elon Musk Plans to Build a Million-Person Martian City

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: Space.com

SpaceX's billionaire founder and CEO just published the plan, which he unveiled at a conference in Mexico in September 2016, in the journal New Space. Musk's commentary, titled "Making Humanity a Multi-Planetary Species," is available for free on New Space's website through July 5. "In my view, publishing this paper provides not only an opportunity for the spacefaring community to read the SpaceX vision in print with all the charts in context, but also serves as a valuable archival reference for future studies and planning," New Space editor-in-chief Scott Hubbard wrote in a statement.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Space.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Space Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Scientists devoloping 'crumb-free bread' on ISS 16 hr Cath League of Du... 6
News Bodies do a lot of weird things to adapt to dif... Wed Keyanna 2
News Richland woman picked for NASA astronaut candid... Jun 8 Elise R Gingerich 1
News COSI's first 10 years in its new digs haven't g... (Nov '09) Jun 3 Barry Jizzle 127
News Greenland Glacier Melt Actually Warped Earth's ... Jun 1 Greed 1
News Scientists astonished by weird star deep in space May 21 Suezanne 6
D L bLeak reaper May 16 Brandy trujillo 2
See all Space Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Space Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Health Care
  3. Libya
  4. China
  5. Iran
  1. Syria
  2. Mexico
  3. Pakistan
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Hillary Clinton
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,840 • Total comments across all topics: 281,777,893

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC