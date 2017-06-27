SpaceX tackles payload backlog, sched...

SpaceX tackles payload backlog, schedules third launch in 9 days

18 hrs ago Read more: The Daily Breeze

SpaceX plans to launch its third Falcon 9 rocket in just nine days Sunday afternoon from Florida, officials announced Tuesday. The fast-growing Hawthorne rocket maker is working at a feverish pace to launch as often as possible for customers who want to be the first to build out their modern outer-space communications networks.

