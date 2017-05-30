SpaceX launches 1st recycled supply ship

SpaceX launches 1st recycled supply ship

SpaceX launched its first recycled cargo ship to the International Space Station on Saturday, yet another milestone in its bid to drive down flight costs. After a two-day delay caused by thunderstorms, the unmanned Falcon rocket blasted off carrying a Dragon capsule that made a station delivery nearly three years ago.

