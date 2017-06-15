SpaceX launch now expected Monday
In this NASA handout, the SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket, with the Dragon spacecraft onboard, launches from pad 39A at Kennedy Space Center on June 3, 2017 in Cape Canaveral, Florida. In this NASA handout, the SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket, with the Dragon spacecraft onboard, launches from pad 39A at Kennedy Space Center on June 3, 2017 in Cape Canaveral, Florida.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Orlando Sentinel.
Add your comments below
Space Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Scientists devoloping 'crumb-free bread' on ISS
|23 hr
|Cath League of Du...
|6
|Bodies do a lot of weird things to adapt to dif...
|Wed
|Keyanna
|2
|Richland woman picked for NASA astronaut candid...
|Jun 8
|Elise R Gingerich
|1
|COSI's first 10 years in its new digs haven't g... (Nov '09)
|Jun 3
|Barry Jizzle
|127
|Greenland Glacier Melt Actually Warped Earth's ...
|Jun 1
|Greed
|1
|Scientists astonished by weird star deep in space
|May 21
|Suezanne
|6
|D L bLeak reaper
|May 16
|Brandy trujillo
|2
Find what you want!
Search Space Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC