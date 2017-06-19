SpaceX Dragon and Falcon 9 Rocket Pho...

SpaceX Dragon and Falcon 9 Rocket Photobomb Each Other's Selfies in Space

When SpaceX launched a Dragon cargo ship to the International Space Station this month, the spacecraft popped up in a "selfie" taken by the upper stage of the Falcon 9 rocket that launched the ship into orbit. "Dragon photobombs stage 2 before heading to @Space_Station earlier this month," SpaceX representatives wrote in a Twitter post late Monday .

