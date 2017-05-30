SpaceX delays historic launch of a us...

SpaceX delays historic launch of a used spacecraft

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: KXLY-TV Spokane

The pioneering company, headed by Tesla CEO Elon Musk, wants to try to reuse a Dragon spacecraft on an unmanned resupply trip to the International Space Station. But Musk said on Twitter that Thursday's launch attempt was scrubbed due to lightning.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KXLY-TV Spokane.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Space Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News COSI's first 10 years in its new digs haven't g... (Nov '09) 1 hr Chris 126
News Greenland Glacier Melt Actually Warped Earth's ... Thu Greed 1
News Scientists astonished by weird star deep in space May 21 Suezanne 6
D L bLeak reaper May 16 Brandy trujillo 2
News Sea ice cover at both poles at lowest point of ... May 5 Patriot AKA Bozo 58
News If there's alien life in the universe, where is... (Jul '15) May 4 Earth Whisperer 196
News Ivanka Trump advocates for women, girls in trip... Apr '17 CodeTalker 44
See all Space Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Space Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Climate Change
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Microsoft
  1. China
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Tornado
  4. Stanley Cup
  5. Cuba
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,963 • Total comments across all topics: 281,486,873

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC