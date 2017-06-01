Spacecraft camera built in San Diego survives meteoroid strike near the moon

A camera that San Diego's Malin Space Science Systems built for the Lunar Reconnaissance Orbiter survived a direct strike from a tiny meteoroid while the spacecraft was photographing the moon's surface. NASA says the high speed collision produced a "wild and jittery" image on the camera feed, but it soon disappeared - a testament to the hardiness of the black-and-white imager.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The San Diego Union-Tribune.