Spacecraft camera built in San Diego ...

Spacecraft camera built in San Diego survives meteoroid strike near the moon

Yesterday

A camera that San Diego's Malin Space Science Systems built for the Lunar Reconnaissance Orbiter survived a direct strike from a tiny meteoroid while the spacecraft was photographing the moon's surface. NASA says the high speed collision produced a "wild and jittery" image on the camera feed, but it soon disappeared - a testament to the hardiness of the black-and-white imager.

Chicago, IL

