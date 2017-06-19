Space travel from UK ports coming soo...

Space travel from UK ports coming soon, says Government

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: Daily Echo

Legislation aimed at making the UK the most attractive place in Europe for commercial space flight will be introduced over the next two years, the Government has announced. This will help the UK increase its share of the global space economy from 6.5% today to 10% by 2030, according to the Government.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Echo.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Space Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Sawoonda Jun 17 Brandy n Trujillo 1
News Scientists devoloping 'crumb-free bread' on ISS Jun 14 Cath League of Du... 6
News Bodies do a lot of weird things to adapt to dif... Jun 14 Keyanna 2
News COSI's first 10 years in its new digs haven't g... (Nov '09) Jun 3 Barry Jizzle 127
News Greenland Glacier Melt Actually Warped Earth's ... Jun 1 Greed 1
News Scientists astonished by weird star deep in space May '17 Suezanne 6
D L bLeak reaper May '17 Brandy trujillo 2
See all Space Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Space Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Syria
  4. U.S. Open
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Saudi Arabia
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Cuba
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,246 • Total comments across all topics: 281,924,823

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC