Space travel from UK ports coming soon, says Government
Legislation aimed at making the UK the most attractive place in Europe for commercial space flight will be introduced over the next two years, the Government has announced. This will help the UK increase its share of the global space economy from 6.5% today to 10% by 2030, according to the Government.
Space Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Sawoonda
|Jun 17
|Brandy n Trujillo
|1
|Scientists devoloping 'crumb-free bread' on ISS
|Jun 14
|Cath League of Du...
|6
|Bodies do a lot of weird things to adapt to dif...
|Jun 14
|Keyanna
|2
|COSI's first 10 years in its new digs haven't g... (Nov '09)
|Jun 3
|Barry Jizzle
|127
|Greenland Glacier Melt Actually Warped Earth's ...
|Jun 1
|Greed
|1
|Scientists astonished by weird star deep in space
|May '17
|Suezanne
|6
|D L bLeak reaper
|May '17
|Brandy trujillo
|2
