Space Photos of the Week: Saturn's Moon Gets Tipsy After Polar Wander
According to research from NASA's Cassini mission, on Enceladus, an icy moon of Saturn, the line through north and south poles has reoriented. Because the moon has tipped 55 degrees away from its original axis, terrain close to the moon's original equator is now moved to the poles.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Wired.
Comments
Add your comments below
Space Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|COSI's first 10 years in its new digs haven't g... (Nov '09)
|Sat
|Barry Jizzle
|127
|Greenland Glacier Melt Actually Warped Earth's ...
|Thu
|Greed
|1
|Scientists astonished by weird star deep in space
|May 21
|Suezanne
|6
|D L bLeak reaper
|May 16
|Brandy trujillo
|2
|Sea ice cover at both poles at lowest point of ...
|May 5
|Patriot AKA Bozo
|58
|If there's alien life in the universe, where is... (Jul '15)
|May 4
|Earth Whisperer
|196
|Ivanka Trump advocates for women, girls in trip...
|Apr '17
|CodeTalker
|44
Find what you want!
Search Space Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC