Space Photos of the Week: Saturn's Moon Gets Tipsy After Polar Wander

According to research from NASA's Cassini mission, on Enceladus, an icy moon of Saturn, the line through north and south poles has reoriented. Because the moon has tipped 55 degrees away from its original axis, terrain close to the moon's original equator is now moved to the poles.

Chicago, IL

