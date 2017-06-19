Space flight bill could see Scotland become 'thriving hub' for the industry
A space flight bill to be included in the Queen 's Speech could see Scotland become "a thriving hub" for the industry, according to the Secretary of State for Scotland. New powers would see the launch of satellites from the UK for the first time, horizontal flights to the edge of space for scientific experiments and the creation of spaceports across the UK.
