Southampton scientist in pioneering space study
A Southampton scientist will analyse data from the world's first space mission devoted to the study of neutron stars - collapsed stars containing the densest matter in the universe. NASA's Neutron Star Interior Composition Explorer mission arrived at the International Space Station this week, and will begin observing neutron stars after its installation.
