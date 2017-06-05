So SpaceX is having quite a year

SpaceX had difficult years in 2015 and 2016, as two accidents with its Falcon 9 rocket hit the company's bottom line and raised some concerns about its reliability in the global launch market. But now the company seems to have bounced back nicely, and after a little more than five months the company is on pace to have an absolutely stellar 2017.

