So SpaceX is having quite a year
SpaceX had difficult years in 2015 and 2016, as two accidents with its Falcon 9 rocket hit the company's bottom line and raised some concerns about its reliability in the global launch market. But now the company seems to have bounced back nicely, and after a little more than five months the company is on pace to have an absolutely stellar 2017.
