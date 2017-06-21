Snake robot could help maintain space station, explore moon
Scientists at SINTEF, a research institute in Norway, are working on designs for a snake robot that could one day carry out maintenance missions on the space station and explore lava tubes on the moon. The research is being funded by the European Space Agency, which is intent on establishing an international settlement on the moon.
