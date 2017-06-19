Snake on a plane! Don't panic, it's probably just a (soft) robot
Roboticists show off their new advances in 'soft robots' at a Singapore conference, many drawing inspiration from nature. Jim Drury has more.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.
Comments
Add your comments below
Space Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Sawoonda
|Sat
|Brandy n Trujillo
|1
|Scientists devoloping 'crumb-free bread' on ISS
|Jun 14
|Cath League of Du...
|6
|Bodies do a lot of weird things to adapt to dif...
|Jun 14
|Keyanna
|2
|Richland woman picked for NASA astronaut candid...
|Jun 8
|Elise R Gingerich
|1
|COSI's first 10 years in its new digs haven't g... (Nov '09)
|Jun 3
|Barry Jizzle
|127
|Greenland Glacier Melt Actually Warped Earth's ...
|Jun 1
|Greed
|1
|Scientists astonished by weird star deep in space
|May 21
|Suezanne
|6
Find what you want!
Search Space Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC