Sex in space? Babies born on other planets could be 'vastly different'
During a webcast event in Washington, D.C, Kris Lehnhardt, an assistant professor in the department of emergency medicine at GW's School of Medicine and Health Sciences stated that the topic of sex in space is 'a real concern'. It is believed that there are many things that need to be learnt about human space flight, including its effects on biology and nutrition.
Start the conversation, or Read more at DNA India.
Add your comments below
Space Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Scientists devoloping 'crumb-free bread' on ISS
|54 min
|Cath League of Du...
|6
|Bodies do a lot of weird things to adapt to dif...
|18 hr
|Keyanna
|2
|Richland woman picked for NASA astronaut candid...
|Jun 8
|Elise R Gingerich
|1
|COSI's first 10 years in its new digs haven't g... (Nov '09)
|Jun 3
|Barry Jizzle
|127
|Greenland Glacier Melt Actually Warped Earth's ...
|Jun 1
|Greed
|1
|Scientists astonished by weird star deep in space
|May 21
|Suezanne
|6
|D L bLeak reaper
|May 16
|Brandy trujillo
|2
Find what you want!
Search Space Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC