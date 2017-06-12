Sex in space? Babies born on other pl...

Sex in space? Babies born on other planets could be 'vastly different'

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: DNA India

During a webcast event in Washington, D.C, Kris Lehnhardt, an assistant professor in the department of emergency medicine at GW's School of Medicine and Health Sciences stated that the topic of sex in space is 'a real concern'. It is believed that there are many things that need to be learnt about human space flight, including its effects on biology and nutrition.

Start the conversation, or Read more at DNA India.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Space Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Scientists devoloping 'crumb-free bread' on ISS 54 min Cath League of Du... 6
News Bodies do a lot of weird things to adapt to dif... 18 hr Keyanna 2
News Richland woman picked for NASA astronaut candid... Jun 8 Elise R Gingerich 1
News COSI's first 10 years in its new digs haven't g... (Nov '09) Jun 3 Barry Jizzle 127
News Greenland Glacier Melt Actually Warped Earth's ... Jun 1 Greed 1
News Scientists astonished by weird star deep in space May 21 Suezanne 6
D L bLeak reaper May 16 Brandy trujillo 2
See all Space Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Space Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Iran
  5. Hillary Clinton
  1. Mexico
  2. Syria
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Kentucky Derby
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,899 • Total comments across all topics: 281,761,961

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC