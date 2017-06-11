Setback for Chinese space programme, ...

Setback for Chinese space programme, first indigenous satellite fails to enter orbit

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: DNA India

In a setback to China's ambitious space programme, the country's first indigenous communications satellite for live radio and TV broadcasts today failed to enter its preset orbit. With a takeoff weight of more than five tonnes, Zhongxing-9A was launched from the southwest Xichang Satellite Launch Centre today.

Start the conversation, or Read more at DNA India.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Space Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Sawoonda Jun 17 Brandy n Trujillo 1
News Scientists devoloping 'crumb-free bread' on ISS Jun 14 Cath League of Du... 6
News Bodies do a lot of weird things to adapt to dif... Jun 14 Keyanna 2
News Richland woman picked for NASA astronaut candid... Jun 8 Elise R Gingerich 1
News COSI's first 10 years in its new digs haven't g... (Nov '09) Jun 3 Barry Jizzle 127
News Greenland Glacier Melt Actually Warped Earth's ... Jun 1 Greed 1
News Scientists astonished by weird star deep in space May 21 Suezanne 6
See all Space Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Space Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. U.S. Open
  2. Health Care
  3. Supreme Court
  4. North Korea
  5. Tiger Woods
  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Mexico
  3. Cuba
  4. China
  5. Syria
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,980 • Total comments across all topics: 281,890,997

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC