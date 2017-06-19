See NASA's flexible solar array all rolled out in space - CNET
Most satellites rely on chunky solar arrays akin to the large rigid panels we use on Earth to provide power to homes and businesses. NASA is looking ahead to the future of solar power in space with a test of its experimental ROSA design.
