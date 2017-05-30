Russian, French astronauts return from space station stint

A Russian cosmonaut and a French astronaut returned to Earth on Friday aboard a Russian Soyuz capsule after six months at the International Space Station, while their U.S. crewmate remained on the orbiting laboratory for an extended stay, a NASA television broadcast showed. Member of the International Space Station crew of Oleg Novitskiy of Russia speaks on a phone after landing in a remote area outside the town of Dzhezkazgan , Kazakhstan June 2, 2017.

