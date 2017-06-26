Rocket engine plant announced for Alabama by Bezos' company
A private spaceflight company owned by Amazon founder Jeff Bezos plans to build a powerful new rocket engine in Alabama for space flight, the company and state officials announced Monday. Blue Origin President Robert Meyerson said his company is seeking a production contract with United Launch Alliance, a private company that provides satellite launches for the U.S. government and others.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Waco Tribune-Herald.
Add your comments below
Space Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Do we really need a Space Corps?
|Sat
|RamRay
|1
|Optomec Announces NASA Award for Adaptive Laser...
|Jun 22
|@Kelly
|1
|Sawoonda
|Jun 17
|Brandy n Trujillo
|1
|Scientists devoloping 'crumb-free bread' on ISS
|Jun 14
|Cath League of Du...
|6
|Bodies do a lot of weird things to adapt to dif...
|Jun 14
|Keyanna
|2
|COSI's first 10 years in its new digs haven't g... (Nov '09)
|Jun 3
|Barry Jizzle
|127
|Greenland Glacier Melt Actually Warped Earth's ...
|Jun 1
|Greed
|1
Find what you want!
Search Space Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC