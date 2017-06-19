Pew Pew Pew! Why Scientists Are Fired Up About Futuristic Space Lasers
Pew, pew, pew! Epic laser battles with highly concentrated beams of deadly light punching through starship hulls, slicing off limbs - or instantly vaporizing spacecraft, bodies and even planets - have been a much-loved and time-honored tradition in science fiction for many decades. But anyone who has gripped a handheld laser pointer to lead a presentation or to tease a cat knows that lower-energy versions of lasers are quite common today.
Start the conversation, or Read more at LiveScience.
Add your comments below
Space Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Optomec Announces NASA Award for Adaptive Laser...
|22 hr
|@Kelly
|1
|Sawoonda
|Jun 17
|Brandy n Trujillo
|1
|Scientists devoloping 'crumb-free bread' on ISS
|Jun 14
|Cath League of Du...
|6
|Bodies do a lot of weird things to adapt to dif...
|Jun 14
|Keyanna
|2
|COSI's first 10 years in its new digs haven't g... (Nov '09)
|Jun 3
|Barry Jizzle
|127
|Greenland Glacier Melt Actually Warped Earth's ...
|Jun 1
|Greed
|1
|Scientists astonished by weird star deep in space
|May '17
|Suezanne
|6
Find what you want!
Search Space Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC