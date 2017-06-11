Our feet grounded in yoga, dreams tra...

Our feet grounded in yoga, dreams transcend space: Modi

Next Story Prev Story
37 min ago Read more: Nerve News

New Delhi, June 25 - Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday congratulated the ISRO for its success in space science and observed that if on one hand Indias feet are grounded in yoga, it also dreams of transcending the limits in the sky. If our feet are grounded in yoga, our dreams are eager to transcend the limits in the sky.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Nerve News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Space Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Do we really need a Space Corps? 8 hr RamRay 1
News Optomec Announces NASA Award for Adaptive Laser... Jun 22 @Kelly 1
Sawoonda Jun 17 Brandy n Trujillo 1
News Scientists devoloping 'crumb-free bread' on ISS Jun 14 Cath League of Du... 6
News Bodies do a lot of weird things to adapt to dif... Jun 14 Keyanna 2
News COSI's first 10 years in its new digs haven't g... (Nov '09) Jun 3 Barry Jizzle 127
News Greenland Glacier Melt Actually Warped Earth's ... Jun 1 Greed 1
See all Space Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Space Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. North Korea
  5. Kentucky Derby
  1. China
  2. U.S. Open
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. Syria
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,198 • Total comments across all topics: 282,007,345

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC