Our feet grounded in yoga, dreams transcend space: Modi
New Delhi, June 25 - Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday congratulated the ISRO for its success in space science and observed that if on one hand Indias feet are grounded in yoga, it also dreams of transcending the limits in the sky. If our feet are grounded in yoga, our dreams are eager to transcend the limits in the sky.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Nerve News.
Add your comments below
Space Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Do we really need a Space Corps?
|8 hr
|RamRay
|1
|Optomec Announces NASA Award for Adaptive Laser...
|Jun 22
|@Kelly
|1
|Sawoonda
|Jun 17
|Brandy n Trujillo
|1
|Scientists devoloping 'crumb-free bread' on ISS
|Jun 14
|Cath League of Du...
|6
|Bodies do a lot of weird things to adapt to dif...
|Jun 14
|Keyanna
|2
|COSI's first 10 years in its new digs haven't g... (Nov '09)
|Jun 3
|Barry Jizzle
|127
|Greenland Glacier Melt Actually Warped Earth's ...
|Jun 1
|Greed
|1
Find what you want!
Search Space Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC