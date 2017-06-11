Orbital ATK Successfully Concludes Seventh Cargo Logistics Mission to the International Space Sta...
The mission also marked the third time that Cygnus was used as a research platform for conducting in-space research with all mission objectives executed as planned. "Our departure from the International Space Station six weeks ahead of schedule once again proves Orbital ATK's versatility, flexibility and dedication to our NASA customer," said Frank Culbertson, President of Orbital ATK's Space Systems Group.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Customer Interaction Solutions.
Add your comments below
Space Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Richland woman picked for NASA astronaut candid...
|Jun 8
|Elise R Gingerich
|1
|COSI's first 10 years in its new digs haven't g... (Nov '09)
|Jun 3
|Barry Jizzle
|127
|Greenland Glacier Melt Actually Warped Earth's ...
|Jun 1
|Greed
|1
|Scientists astonished by weird star deep in space
|May 21
|Suezanne
|6
|D L bLeak reaper
|May 16
|Brandy trujillo
|2
|Sea ice cover at both poles at lowest point of ...
|May '17
|Patriot AKA Bozo
|58
|If there's alien life in the universe, where is... (Jul '15)
|May '17
|Earth Whisperer
|196
Find what you want!
Search Space Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC