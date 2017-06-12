Neil deGrasse Tyson Presents Space Od...

Neil deGrasse Tyson Presents Space Odyssey

9 hrs ago Read more: Gamasutra

June 13, 2017 - Space Media Ventures announced a ground-breaking game that may change the way people experience the universe. " Neil deGrasse Tyson Presents Space Odyssey ," a downloadable game of planetary exploration, kicks off its presale campaign on June 13, in conjunction with the E3 gaming industry convention.

Chicago, IL

