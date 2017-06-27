NASA's spacecraft Cassini NASAa s spacecraft Cassini captures stunning picture of dawn on Saturn

Mumbai, June 27: The Cassini spacecraft by NASA has captured a stunning image of planet Saturn that shows a sliver of Saturn's sunlit atmosphere with its icy rings stretched across the foreground as a dark band. The mission of this Cassini spacecraft is currently to execute a series of daring ring-gazing dives as it comes closer to the culmination of its epic 20-year-long journey in space.

