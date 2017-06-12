NASA's Orion spacecraft passes key sa...

NASA's Orion spacecraft passes key safety test

15 hrs ago

NASA's Orion spacecraft - designed to take astronauts to deep space destinations such as the Moon and Mars - has successfully completed a series of tests for its critical safety systems. Researchers tested the abort motor for Orion's launch abort system on June 15, firing the 17-foot tall motor for five seconds.

