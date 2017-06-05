NASA's New Mars Rover Unveiled at Ken...

NASA's New Mars Rover Unveiled at Kennedy Space Center

NASA has recently unveiled its futuristic Mars rover concept vehicle at Kennedy Space Center, and it looks something out of this world. The Mars rover prototype is a part of NASA's "Summer of Mars" program which is inviting veteran astronauts like Scott Kelly to share their experiences with next generation of space explorers.

