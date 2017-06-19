NASA's Kepler mission finds 10 Earth-size exoplanets, 209 others

The NASA Kepler mission has discovered 219 more exoplanets, including 10 Earth-size planets, program scientist Mario Perez said Monday at NASA's Ames Research Center in California. Ten of the planets are potentially rocky, close to the size of Earth and within the habitable zone of the stars they orbit - meaning they could support liquid water on their surface, Perez explained.

