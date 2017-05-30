NASA spacecraft to aim straight for sun

A NASA spacecraft will aim straight for the sun next year and bear the name of the astrophysicist who predicted the existence of the solar wind nearly 60 years ago. The space agency announced Wednesday the red-hot mission would be named after Eugene Parker, professor emeritus at the University of Chicago.

