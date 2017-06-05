NASA Sets a Fire in Space for Safety
NASA has staged yet another fire experiment under microgravity conditions of space. Named Saffire-III, the experiment is the third and final in the series of three fire safety experiments and builds on the data obtained during the previous two experiments.
