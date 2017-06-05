NASA Reveals 12 New Astronauts for Earth Orbit, Deep Space Missions
NASA introduced 12 new astronauts on Wednesday , who will train for missions into Earth orbit and to deep space. The seven men and five women comprise the 22nd class of American spaceflight trainees since 1959.
