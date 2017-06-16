NASA Finally Knows What Its $8.8 Billion Dollar Space Telescope Will Be Looking For
When the telescope launches in October, NASA will allow some of the scientists who built it to observe Jupiter, Saturn, Uranus, Neptune and the icy Kuiper Belt. The long delayed JWST will then study exoplanets and search for habitable worlds around distant stars.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Caller.
Comments
Add your comments below
Space Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Scientists devoloping 'crumb-free bread' on ISS
|Wed
|Cath League of Du...
|6
|Bodies do a lot of weird things to adapt to dif...
|Jun 14
|Keyanna
|2
|Richland woman picked for NASA astronaut candid...
|Jun 8
|Elise R Gingerich
|1
|COSI's first 10 years in its new digs haven't g... (Nov '09)
|Jun 3
|Barry Jizzle
|127
|Greenland Glacier Melt Actually Warped Earth's ...
|Jun 1
|Greed
|1
|Scientists astonished by weird star deep in space
|May 21
|Suezanne
|6
|D L bLeak reaper
|May '17
|Brandy trujillo
|2
Find what you want!
Search Space Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC