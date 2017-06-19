NASA chief urges Ireland to grow its space sector
The head of NASA has urged Ireland to grow its space sector, saying it is the next economy waiting to be mined by anyone who wants to get involved. Speaking exclusively to RT News during his first visit to Dublin, Robert Lightfoot said the space industry is part of the global economy right now and is where everybody seems to be coalescing.
