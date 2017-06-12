Musk's SpaceX Joins the Military

9 hrs ago Read more: Bloomberg

Not long ago, SpaceX founder Elon Musk cracked what he once labeled a monopoly for Defense Department space launches, successfully breaking into a business that was dominated by United Launch Alliance LLC. The DOD's appetite for space access is voracious, given the myriad reconnaissance, defense, and communications roles there, coupled with a future where conflicts are almost certain to involve space assets. Musk's 2014 lawsuit against the government was settled out of court and the Pentagon certified SpaceX, also known as Space Exploration Technologies Corp., as a suitable supplier of military space launches.

Read more at Bloomberg.

