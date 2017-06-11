Mission to Mars would double astronauts' cancer risk
Once astronauts leave the Earth's protective magnetic field, their cancer risk would soar while traveling to Mars, new research indicates. Once astronauts leave the Earth's protective magnetic field, their cancer risk would soar while traveling to Mars, new research indicates.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Indiana's NewsCenter.
Comments
Add your comments below
Space Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Sawoonda
|Sat
|Brandy n Trujillo
|1
|Scientists devoloping 'crumb-free bread' on ISS
|Jun 14
|Cath League of Du...
|6
|Bodies do a lot of weird things to adapt to dif...
|Jun 14
|Keyanna
|2
|Richland woman picked for NASA astronaut candid...
|Jun 8
|Elise R Gingerich
|1
|COSI's first 10 years in its new digs haven't g... (Nov '09)
|Jun 3
|Barry Jizzle
|127
|Greenland Glacier Melt Actually Warped Earth's ...
|Jun 1
|Greed
|1
|Scientists astonished by weird star deep in space
|May 21
|Suezanne
|6
Find what you want!
Search Space Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC