Measuring the snowpack goes high-tech...

Measuring the snowpack goes high-tech with airborne lasers and radar

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: The San Diego Union-Tribune

Researchers with NASA's SnowEx project at a study site at Island Lake in the San Juan Mountains in Colorado on Feb. 15. Researchers with NASA's SnowEx project at a study site at Island Lake in the San Juan Mountains in Colorado on Feb. 15. Every year for almost half a century, California snow surveyor Pat Armstrong has trekked the rugged Sierra Nevada with three simple tools: a snow core tube, a scale and a notebook. For as long as he can remember, state water officials have relied on the accuracy of those tools to deliver crucial data on the size of the Sierra snowpack and its ability to sustain a growing population.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The San Diego Union-Tribune.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Space Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Richland woman picked for NASA astronaut candid... Jun 8 Elise R Gingerich 1
News COSI's first 10 years in its new digs haven't g... (Nov '09) Jun 3 Barry Jizzle 127
News Greenland Glacier Melt Actually Warped Earth's ... Jun 1 Greed 1
News Scientists astonished by weird star deep in space May 21 Suezanne 6
D L bLeak reaper May 16 Brandy trujillo 2
News Sea ice cover at both poles at lowest point of ... May '17 Patriot AKA Bozo 58
News If there's alien life in the universe, where is... (Jul '15) May '17 Earth Whisperer 196
See all Space Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Space Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. China
  1. Health Care
  2. Microsoft
  3. Iran
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. North Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,329 • Total comments across all topics: 281,692,707

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC