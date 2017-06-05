Mars Samples May Come to Earth via NA...

Mars Samples May Come to Earth via NASA's Deep Space Gateway

Read more: Space.com

The outpost that NASA plans to build in lunar orbit could serve as a stopover point for extraterrestrial samples headed to Earth for analysis, agency officials said. This crew-tended " deep-space gateway ," which NASA aims to have up and running in the 2020s, will enable a variety of missions in Earth-moon space and serve as a stepping-stone to Mars.

