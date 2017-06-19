Made in Space Talks 'Teleporting' and the Future of Space-Borne 3D Printing

The California company Made In Space, known for providing the first 3D printer on the International Space Station, has big goals for space-borne manufacturing - for both people in space and those back on Earth. Made In Space's Matt Napoli took the floor at the Dawn of Private Space Science conference here at Columbia University earlier this month to discuss the company's progress toward several goals: 3D printing useful experiments and tools on the space station, preparing to print fiber-optic cable to sell on Earth and designing a 3D-printing spacecraft to assemble large structures in the void.

