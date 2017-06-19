Made in Space Talks 'Teleporting' and the Future of Space-Borne 3D Printing
The California company Made In Space, known for providing the first 3D printer on the International Space Station, has big goals for space-borne manufacturing - for both people in space and those back on Earth. Made In Space's Matt Napoli took the floor at the Dawn of Private Space Science conference here at Columbia University earlier this month to discuss the company's progress toward several goals: 3D printing useful experiments and tools on the space station, preparing to print fiber-optic cable to sell on Earth and designing a 3D-printing spacecraft to assemble large structures in the void.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Space.com.
Add your comments below
Space Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Sawoonda
|Jun 17
|Brandy n Trujillo
|1
|Scientists devoloping 'crumb-free bread' on ISS
|Jun 14
|Cath League of Du...
|6
|Bodies do a lot of weird things to adapt to dif...
|Jun 14
|Keyanna
|2
|COSI's first 10 years in its new digs haven't g... (Nov '09)
|Jun 3
|Barry Jizzle
|127
|Greenland Glacier Melt Actually Warped Earth's ...
|Jun 1
|Greed
|1
|Scientists astonished by weird star deep in space
|May 21
|Suezanne
|6
|D L bLeak reaper
|May '17
|Brandy trujillo
|2
Find what you want!
Search Space Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC