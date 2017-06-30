LGBTQ in Sci-Fi: Space is the Gayest Place
Editor's Note: This commentary by author Claire Rudy Foster is part of our special focus on LGBTQ issues in the month of June. In the pulp novels I grew up reading, the astronaut with the square jaw always ends up on an uncharted planet, far beyond his familiar stars.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Foreword.
Comments
Add your comments below
Space Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|NASA: No, we don't have child slave colonies on...
|10 min
|Rubio s Foam Partays
|4
|School boards celebrate education (May '13)
|Thu
|nota creep
|5
|Scientists devoloping 'crumb-free bread' on ISS
|Jun 27
|AmPieJam UncleSam
|7
|Do we really need a Space Corps?
|Jun 24
|RamRay
|1
|Optomec Announces NASA Award for Adaptive Laser...
|Jun 22
|@Kelly
|1
|Sawoonda
|Jun 17
|Brandy n Trujillo
|1
|Bodies do a lot of weird things to adapt to dif...
|Jun 14
|Keyanna
|2
Find what you want!
Search Space Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC