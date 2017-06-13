KFC is launching a sandwich to the edge of space, and I don't want to live on this planet anymore

In a move that could probably be fairly described as "peak capitalism," KFC and the private spaceflight company World View are teaming up to send a chicken sandwich to the edge of space for a four-day trip into the stratosphere, at about 7 to 30 miles off the ground. "We're excited to be the ones pushing spicy, crispy chicken sandwich space travel forward," Kevin Hochman, KFC U.S. president, said in a statement.

