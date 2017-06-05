Jessica Watkins is NASAa s Newest Black Female Space Sailor
Jessica Watkins made her debut this week as part of NASA's 2017 Astronaut Candidate Class. She is one of 12 men and women chosen from over 18,300 applicants.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Black Engineer.
Comments
Add your comments below
Space Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Richland woman picked for NASA astronaut candid...
|Thu
|Elise R Gingerich
|1
|COSI's first 10 years in its new digs haven't g... (Nov '09)
|Jun 3
|Barry Jizzle
|127
|Greenland Glacier Melt Actually Warped Earth's ...
|Jun 1
|Greed
|1
|Scientists astonished by weird star deep in space
|May 21
|Suezanne
|6
|D L bLeak reaper
|May 16
|Brandy trujillo
|2
|Sea ice cover at both poles at lowest point of ...
|May '17
|Patriot AKA Bozo
|58
|If there's alien life in the universe, where is... (Jul '15)
|May '17
|Earth Whisperer
|196
Find what you want!
Search Space Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC