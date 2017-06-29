Japan wants to put a man on the moon,...

Japan wants to put a man on the moon, accelerating Asian space race

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: WTKR-TV Norfolk

Japan plans to put a man on the moon around 2030, according to a new proposal by the government's Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency . Pictured is a Japanese H-IIA rocket carrying the NASA-JAXA Global Precipitation Measurement at the Tanegashima Space Center, Thursday, February 27, 2014, Tanegashima, Japan.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WTKR-TV Norfolk.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Space Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News School boards celebrate education (May '13) 12 hr nota creep 5
News Scientists devoloping 'crumb-free bread' on ISS Jun 27 AmPieJam UncleSam 7
News Do we really need a Space Corps? Jun 24 RamRay 1
News Optomec Announces NASA Award for Adaptive Laser... Jun 22 @Kelly 1
Sawoonda Jun 17 Brandy n Trujillo 1
News Bodies do a lot of weird things to adapt to dif... Jun 14 Keyanna 2
News COSI's first 10 years in its new digs haven't g... (Nov '09) Jun 3 Barry Jizzle 127
See all Space Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Space Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. North Korea
  1. Syria
  2. Tornado
  3. Wildfires
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Pakistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,208 • Total comments across all topics: 282,131,418

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC