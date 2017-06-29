Japan wants to put a man on the moon, accelerating Asian space race
Japan plans to put a man on the moon around 2030, according to a new proposal by the government's Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency . Pictured is a Japanese H-IIA rocket carrying the NASA-JAXA Global Precipitation Measurement at the Tanegashima Space Center, Thursday, February 27, 2014, Tanegashima, Japan.
