Into the blue - pioneering astronout training centre to come to RAF Henlow

The world's biggest 50m deep pool and an astronaut training centre is to be developed at the soon to be closed RAF Henlow site. Plans for Blue Abyss, the world's first commercial deep sea to space research, training and test centre were unveiled on Tuesday.

