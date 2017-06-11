International Space Station hosts Alta Loma middle school studentsa experiment
ALTA LOMA >> Forget putting a class project on the refrigerator: A group of Alta Loma Christian middle school students have their work orbiting the Earth aboard the International Space Station. Aboard the ISS is a cube designed and programmed by the Alta Loma “SpaceEagles” space science and engineering team.
