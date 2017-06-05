India shows off space prowess with launch of mega-rocket
India's most powerful homegrown rocket to date is set to launch Monday, another milestone for its indigenous space programme that one day hopes to put a man into orbit. The 43-metre rocket is scheduled to lift off just before 5:30 pm from the southern island of Sriharikota, one of two sites used by the Indian Space Research Organisation to launch satellites.
