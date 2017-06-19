India sends 31 satellites into space, some for foreign customers

India's Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle C38, carrying Cartosat-2 and 30 other satellites, lifts off from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota, India, June 23, 2017. India's Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle C38, carrying Cartosat-2 and 30 other satellites, lifts off from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota, India, June 23, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.