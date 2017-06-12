IKEA partners with NASA to make space...

IKEA partners with NASA to make space a little more cozy 0:0

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: New York Post

Setting up IKEA furniture may be difficult, but it's not rocket science a or is it? Thanks to a new collaboration between NASA and the Swedish furniture store, the two challenges may not be so different after all. Ikea is now "looking into how a Mars habitat can become more like home," so that one day, if we do leave this planet, we'll be able to set up cheap, mass-produced furniture on new horizons, too.

Start the conversation, or Read more at New York Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Space Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Richland woman picked for NASA astronaut candid... Jun 8 Elise R Gingerich 1
News COSI's first 10 years in its new digs haven't g... (Nov '09) Jun 3 Barry Jizzle 127
News Greenland Glacier Melt Actually Warped Earth's ... Jun 1 Greed 1
News Scientists astonished by weird star deep in space May 21 Suezanne 6
D L bLeak reaper May 16 Brandy trujillo 2
News Sea ice cover at both poles at lowest point of ... May '17 Patriot AKA Bozo 58
News If there's alien life in the universe, where is... (Jul '15) May '17 Earth Whisperer 196
See all Space Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Space Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. Mexico
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. Syria
  5. China
  1. Health Care
  2. North Korea
  3. Iran
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Microsoft
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,573 • Total comments across all topics: 281,717,577

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC