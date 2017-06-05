Identity of Canada's two newest astronauts to be known within three...
The identity of Canada's two newest astronauts will be announced within the next three to four weeks, the Canadian Space Agency said Wednesday. But the pair, who will be joining Jeremy Hansen and David Saint-Jacques, won't have much time to celebrate as they will begin two years of basic training in Houston in August alongside the latest batch of 12 American astronauts.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Northern Life.
Add your comments below
Space Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|COSI's first 10 years in its new digs haven't g... (Nov '09)
|Jun 3
|Barry Jizzle
|127
|Greenland Glacier Melt Actually Warped Earth's ...
|Jun 1
|Greed
|1
|Scientists astonished by weird star deep in space
|May 21
|Suezanne
|6
|D L bLeak reaper
|May 16
|Brandy trujillo
|2
|Sea ice cover at both poles at lowest point of ...
|May '17
|Patriot AKA Bozo
|58
|If there's alien life in the universe, where is... (Jul '15)
|May '17
|Earth Whisperer
|196
|Ivanka Trump advocates for women, girls in trip...
|Apr '17
|CodeTalker
|44
Find what you want!
Search Space Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC