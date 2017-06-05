Identity of Canada's two newest astro...

Identity of Canada's two newest astronauts to be known within three...

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Northern Life

The identity of Canada's two newest astronauts will be announced within the next three to four weeks, the Canadian Space Agency said Wednesday. But the pair, who will be joining Jeremy Hansen and David Saint-Jacques, won't have much time to celebrate as they will begin two years of basic training in Houston in August alongside the latest batch of 12 American astronauts.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Northern Life.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Space Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News COSI's first 10 years in its new digs haven't g... (Nov '09) Jun 3 Barry Jizzle 127
News Greenland Glacier Melt Actually Warped Earth's ... Jun 1 Greed 1
News Scientists astonished by weird star deep in space May 21 Suezanne 6
D L bLeak reaper May 16 Brandy trujillo 2
News Sea ice cover at both poles at lowest point of ... May '17 Patriot AKA Bozo 58
News If there's alien life in the universe, where is... (Jul '15) May '17 Earth Whisperer 196
News Ivanka Trump advocates for women, girls in trip... Apr '17 CodeTalker 44
See all Space Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Space Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. Notre Dame
  4. Iran
  5. China
  1. Microsoft
  2. South Korea
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Health Care
  5. Climate Change
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,157 • Total comments across all topics: 281,612,823

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC