How Do Scientists 'Weigh' Stars?

How Do Scientists 'Weigh' Stars?

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Space.com

Stars are enormous balls of hot gas located many trillions of miles away, but when they're observed from the Earth, they appear as tiny shining dots visible in the night sky. In a new study, astronomers made a precise measurement of the mass of a nearby "white dwarf," a star that has reached the end of its life cycle.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Space.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Space Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Richland woman picked for NASA astronaut candid... Thu Elise R Gingerich 1
News COSI's first 10 years in its new digs haven't g... (Nov '09) Jun 3 Barry Jizzle 127
News Greenland Glacier Melt Actually Warped Earth's ... Jun 1 Greed 1
News Scientists astonished by weird star deep in space May 21 Suezanne 6
D L bLeak reaper May 16 Brandy trujillo 2
News Sea ice cover at both poles at lowest point of ... May '17 Patriot AKA Bozo 58
News If there's alien life in the universe, where is... (Jul '15) May '17 Earth Whisperer 196
See all Space Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Space Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. Health Care
  3. South Korea
  4. China
  5. Syria
  1. Iran
  2. North Korea
  3. Climate Change
  4. Saudi Arabia
  5. Egypt
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,518 • Total comments across all topics: 281,666,816

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC